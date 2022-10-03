Northbound I-25 closed for truck rollover at Highway 7

DENVER — The northbound lanes of I-25 are closed at Colorado Highway 7 because of a rollover crash.
The Colorado Department of Transportation reported the crash around 6:20 a.m. Video from AirTracker7 shows a semi-truck on its side across the interstate. The Broomfield Police Department confirmed the driver of the semi-truck was not injured.
CDOT said drivers are being detoured off the interstate onto Colorado Highway 7. Drivers can then get back onto I-25 north. Drivers can also use Huron or Washington streets to avoid the crash.
There's no ETA on when the interstate will reopen, and officials recommend drivers avoid the area.
Details on what caused the crash were not immediately available.
This is a developing story and will be updated.