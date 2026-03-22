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Northbound I-25 closed at Lincoln Avenue due to multi-vehicle crash

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and plan alternate routes
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LONE TREE, Colo. — Northbound Interstate 25 was closed at Lincoln Avenue due to a crash involving multiple vehicles.

Lone Tree Police warned in post on X at 4:30 a.m. Sunday that the closure would be in place for another three to four hours.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office, assisting Lone Tree with the crash, also asked drivers to avoid the area and plan alternate routes.

It was unknown how many vehicles are involved in the crash or how many people were injured.

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