Northbound I-25 closed at Lincoln Avenue due to multi-vehicle crash

LONE TREE, Colo. — Northbound Interstate 25 was closed at Lincoln Avenue due to a crash involving multiple vehicles.

Lone Tree Police warned in post on X at 4:30 a.m. Sunday that the closure would be in place for another three to four hours.

Multiple vehicle accident at NB I-25 at Lincoln Ave. NB I-25 shut down at Ridge Gate, expected for 3-4 hours. Avoid the area. — City of Lone Tree (@CityofLoneTree) March 22, 2026

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office, assisting Lone Tree with the crash, also asked drivers to avoid the area and plan alternate routes.

🚨 TRAFFIC ALERT 🚨



Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputies are currently on scene assisting with a major crash investigation on I-25.



Northbound lanes are completely shut down between RidgeGate Parkway and Lincoln Avenue and this closure is expected to be extended for a… pic.twitter.com/YhrSte1TYU — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) March 22, 2026

It was unknown how many vehicles are involved in the crash or how many people were injured.