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Northbound I-225 closed at Iliff Avenue after a two-vehicle rollover crash

At least one person has life-threatening injuries
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and last updated

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department closed down all lanes of northbound Interstate 225 because of a two-vehicle rollover crash.

The Colorado Department of Transportation tweeted the closure at 2:37 a.m. Saturday.

Aurora Police Department tweeted at least one person has life-threatening injuries.

The Traffic Unit is investigating the cause cause of the crash.

There is currently no estimated time for reopening nouthbound I-225.

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