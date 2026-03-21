Northbound I-225 closed at Iliff Avenue after a two-vehicle rollover crash

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department closed down all lanes of northbound Interstate 225 because of a two-vehicle rollover crash.

The Colorado Department of Transportation tweeted the closure at 2:37 a.m. Saturday.

Aurora Police Department tweeted at least one person has life-threatening injuries.

The Traffic Unit is investigating the cause cause of the crash.

There is currently no estimated time for reopening nouthbound I-225.