Nordic ski or snowshoe at the Frisco Nordic Center for free on Monday

FRISCO, Colo. — The Frisco Nordic Center will host a day of free Nordic skiing and snowshoeing on Monday.

This opportunity is open to people of all ages and abilities, while supplies last.

The day of free wintry fun lasts from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The last rental will be available starting at 2 p.m.

The Frisco Nordic Center is home to about 18.5 miles of ski trails, nine of which are currently open, and about half a mile is groomed for classic tracks while the rest are groomed for skate skiing. The Nordic center has five miles of snowshoe trails and thanks to recent snow, the Chickadee snowshoe trail is now open.

Todd Powell Frisco Nordic Center, Frisco, Colorado

Visitors can enjoy views of the Tenmile Range and Buffalo Mountain.

Summit County recently voted to make the Frisco Nordic Center the top Nordic ski area in the "Best of Summit County 2023," which names residents' favorite people, places and things using votes from Summit Daily News readers.

The center is located just south of Frisco's Main Street on Colorado Highway 9 toward Breckenridge. It offers skate skiing, classic cross country skiing, and snowshoeing. Rentals, lessons and clinics are available.

The center is open seven days a week. For more information on reservations, trail conditions and terrain, visit FriscoNordic.com.

In addition, as of Tuesday, the Rec Path in Frisco is groomed and can bring bikers, walkers, runners, skiers, and leashed dogs between the Frisco Nordic Center to Breckenridge.