NOCO Humane takes in 108 cats in three separate cases, asks community for help

NOCO Humane recently took in and cared for 108 cats following three large-scale intake situations and is asking the community for help.

According to NOCO Humane, in mid-August, their Larimer Campus in Loveland took in 46 cats from a single residence after the death of the cats’ owner.

That same week, NOCO Humane’s Larimer Campus received another 42 cats from a separate suspected hoarding situation.

Following those two cases, 20 additional cats were surrendered to NOCO Humane’s Weld Campus.

“Taking in 108 cats in just five weeks is an extraordinary undertaking, but these are exactly the moments when our community needs us to be ready to respond,” said Cynthia Setel, CEO of NOCO Humane, in a statement. “Providing veterinary care, behavioral support, foster care, and safe shelter for these animals requires significant resources, and the financial support of our community makes that response possible.”

The organization is using this time to remind residents who are struggling to care for animals to reach out for help as early as possible.

According to NOCO Humane, many of the cats have been adopted while others are currently up for adoption. Some are being cared for in foster homes, and others are undergoing treatment.

NOCO Humane said they also had to euthanize a small number of cats over quality of life concerns.

The animal welfare organization is asking for the community’s help to offset some of the costs of care that will enable them to provide resources to other animals in need in the weeks ahead.

To make a donation, head to nocohumane.org.

