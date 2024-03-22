Watch Now
NOAA spring outlook released: Wet early spring followed by hot, dry summer in Colorado

NOAA has released its spring outlook.
colorado mountains rain
Posted at 7:24 AM, Mar 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-22 09:24:55-04

Forecasters at NOAA's Climate Prediction Center have just released their spring outlook, which is giving us a good idea of what we can expect weather-wise not only in the United States, but also here in Colorado.

And the outlook is pointing to a wet early spring, followed by warmer and drier conditions, which forecasters say is typical when we transition from an El Niño weather pattern, and into La Niña.

NOAA: Wet early spring followed by dry summer

NOAA's spring outlook also discusses temperature trends, precipitation, and overall weather patterns.

precipitation outlook_NOAA

The precipitation outlook for the months of April, May and June in Colorado is leaning toward " wetter than average" conditions in northern parts of Colorado, and slightly drier than average in the southern part.

NOAA's seasonal temperature outlook for the same time period shows a "warmer than average" trend for most of Colorado, and slightly cooler in the north.

Temp outlook_NOAA

Forecasters say a drying trend is expected later in spring, which will most likely lead to a hot and dry summer here in Colorado.

"Anytime we have a hot and dry summer, you know, (it) brings concerns about drought and what that means for agriculture and water resources," said Dr. Russ Schumacher, Colorado's state climatologist. "If we look at the bright side of that, the snowpack is in pretty good shape this winter. So, from a water supply perspective, even if we have a hot dry summer, that buffer from having a good snowpack should be helpful."

Drought monitor_NOAA

Dr. Schumacher says NOAA forecasters are hinting towards a weak monsoon season this summer here in Colorado, which falls in line with the spring outlook of a dry and hot summer here in our state.

