No toxic algae detected at Cherry Creek Reservoir as CPW continues to urge caution around blooms this summer

DENVER – People looking to recreate at Cherry Creek Reservoir are urged to continue exercising caution if going into the water this weekend.

That’s because even though the latest testing by Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) showed no toxic algae present at the reservoir, there were still blooms of blue-green algae present during Friday’s sample testing.

While some activities are allowed at this time near the marina and West Shades, there is a bloom present at the West Shades area.

“If in doubt, stay out,” officials have previously told Denver7.

The latest updated map of toxic algae conditions from the CDPHE shows Red Rock Lake in Colorado’s Western Slope; Road Canyon Reservoir in southwestern Colorado; Deweese Reservoir near Colorado Springs; and Barr Lake are all currently closed to recreation because of elevated levels of microcystin, an algal toxin which can cause liver damage in humans and kill pets who drink contaminated water.

What to do you if you or your pet comes into contact with blue-green algae

Algae are an important part of aquatic food webs, but some types of blue-green algae (also called cyanobacteria) are capable of producing toxins that may cause negative health impacts for humans and pets at elevated concentrations, CPW officials said.

If your dog gets into a harmful bloom, health officials advise that you rinse your pet off immediately with fresh, clean water. If you, a friend or a family member come contact with the bloom, immediately wash with soap and water.

If your pet has been poisoned by the algae, it’ll show symptoms anywhere from 15 minutes to several days, including diarrhea or vomiting, weakness or staggering, drooling, difficulty breathing and convulsions or seizures, according to health officials.

If your pets are exposed to the water and experience those symptoms, contact your veterinarian immediately, as these toxic algae can kill your pet.

Humans poisoned by the algae could develop a skin irritation, diarrhea, stomach pain, fever, headache, and a sore throat. Exposure to these toxins can also harm a person’s liver and kidneys and affect their neurological systems, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

How you can play your part to mitigate toxic algae blooms

While algal blooms are common in the summer when water temperatures rise, there are some things you can do to not make them worse, state health officials say.

Picking up after your pet and properly disposing of their waste prevents nutrients found in excrement (such as nitrogen and phosphorus) from entering waterways, which contribute to algae blooms.

Refraining from using too much fertilizer is also one way in which algal blooms can be kept at bay.

If using de-icers, make sure they don’t contain urea (this information will be on the de-icer bag), health officials said.

To learn more about blue-green algae, head to the CDPHE’s website.

