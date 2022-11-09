Watch Now
No serious injuries reported after suspect driver 'dragged two officers' in Denver

Posted at 12:47 PM, Nov 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-09 14:47:36-05

DENVER — Two Denver police officers were "dragged" by a suspect driver on Wednesday morning, but were not seriously injured, according to the Denver Police Department.

DPD tweeted at 11:59 a.m. that its officers were working in the area of E. 13th Avenue and Elizabeth Street to contact auto theft suspects.

The suspects tried to flee the area and in the process, they "dragged two officers," the DPD said. The officers were not seriously injured.

The driver crashed shortly afterward and both suspects were taken into custody.

No other details were immediately available.

