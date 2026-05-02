No injuries reported after train hits truck in Adams County

No one was injured after a truck was struck by a train Friday evening, according to Adams County Fire.
Fire officials and Colorado State Patrol responded to the area of 64th and Downing around 7 p.m. after the incident, which closed the intersection in all directions.
The pickup truck was heavily damaged, but the 32-year-old man from Denver who was driving it was uninjured, officials said.
Colorado State Patrol will be investigating the incident, according to a CSP release.
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