No injuries reported after shots fired near Denver school

DENVER — A report of shots fired near a Green Valley Ranch school had police responding to the 600 block of Walden Street in Denver Tuesday.

No injuries have been reported.

Police have not released much information but reiterated that the reported incident did not occur on school property.

Students at KIPP Northeast Denver Middle School were released at the expected time.

