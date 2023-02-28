No injuries reported after fire erupts at Westminster home, fire and police personnel investigating

WESTMINSTER, Colo. – Firefighters and police are investigating following a home fire in Westminster Monday afternoon.

Firefighters were dispatched to the home on Barr Lane near the intersection with Turnpike Drive at around 3:19 p.m. At the scene, firefighters found heavy smoke from the front of the home near the garage.

As firefighters tried to get into the home, they heard several loud, undetermined “pops,” and exited the home out of an abundance of caution, a spokesperson for the department said. The police department was called to help.

About 30 minutes later, firefighters were able to get a handle on the fire, which they put out not long after.

Investigators will now work to obtain a warrant to legally enter the home to try and determine the cause of the fire.

No injuries were reported.

The spokesperson said the investigation into this home fire will likely take several weeks.