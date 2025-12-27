No injuries after small plane crashes in Weld County

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A small plane crashed near Hudson in Weld County on Saturday morning, but both people aboard walked away without injuries.

At approximately 9:22 a.m., Hudson Fire Protection District crews arrived on the scene and found the aircraft upside down in a field.

They said the two occupants of the plane had self-extricated prior to their arrival, and no injuries were reported.

Investigators are determining the cause of the crash.