No injuries after small plane crashes in Weld County

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A small plane crashed near Hudson in Weld County on Saturday morning, but both people aboard walked away without injuries.
At approximately 9:22 a.m., Hudson Fire Protection District crews arrived on the scene and found the aircraft upside down in a field.
They said the two occupants of the plane had self-extricated prior to their arrival, and no injuries were reported.
Investigators are determining the cause of the crash.
