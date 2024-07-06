No injuries after plane makes emergency landing on I-76 in Colorado

DENVER — A small private plane made an emergency landing on Interstate 76 outside of Brush in northeastern Colorado Saturday.

According to the Colorado State Patrol, no injuries were reported, and there was no visible damage to the aircraft or roadway.

The plane landed on the westbound lanes of the interstate near mile marker 101 around 2:30 p.m.

A motorist captured video of the plane after it landed.

Plane makes emergency landing on I-76 in Colorado

It’s unknown what caused the pilot to put the plane down on the highway, which was closed for about two hours while the aircraft was removed.