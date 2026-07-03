NFL cornerback and Denver native Chau Smith-Wade to host youth football camp

Registration is open for Carolina Panthers cornerback and Denver native Chau Smith-Wade's three-day youth football camp at Soccer City in Aurora.

The three-day camp is for kids ages 6 to 14 and will take place from Friday, July 10 through Sunday, July 12.

“I began with the Park Hill Pirates here in Denver, Colorado, and from there I just sprouted and grew to different places,” Smith-Wade said. “I came back to Denver just to show the youth that you have somebody that is watching you and have the support of somebody who was able to do it at a professional level.

Smith-Wade said he also wants to shine a light on athletes in Denver.

“We aren't a very highly recruited state out of high school, and I want to be able to bring the attention to the Denver area, and really, Colorado as a whole,” Smith-Wade said.

Smith-Wade said he also wants to empower kids through consistent mentorship.

“We believe in the importance of mentorship and also the importance of discipline and seizing an opportunity," Smith-Wade said. "Throughout my life, I have seized an opportunity, which is how I got to where I've got to, and we want to use sports and real-life guidance to build strong character and leadership, both on and off the field.”

Smith-Wade said the camp is free, registration is required, and volunteers are welcome.