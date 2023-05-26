New York woman charged with threatening Denver-area LGBTQ businesses

DENVER — A New York woman has been charged after she allegedly threatened multiple LGBTQ businesses in the Denver metro area in early December, just weeks after the deadly Club Q shooting.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado, Sharon Robinson, 40, was arrested and charged with four counts of true threat in interstate commerce.

According to the indictment, Robinson is accused of calling at least four LGBTQ businesses in Denver and Glendale a few weeks after the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs in November 2022. Five people were killed.

According to the indictment for Robinson, who was in New York at the time, called a Denver business on Dec. 8 with threats to “shoot your bar up next.” She then is accused of calling another business and using multiple anti-LGBTQ slurs, saying "they gonna shoot you next. Gonna shoot you next, you piece of (expletive)."

Her third call that day was allegedly to a Glendale business, where she stated, "I'm going to go over there and shoot you all... You're going to die," according to the indictment.

The fourth and final known call was to a Denver business, where Robinson allegedly stated, "You're gonna be shot up like Club Q," according to the document.

A grand jury found that she intentionally selected the victims because of both actual and perceived sexual orientation.

"The United States Sentencing Guidelines recommend higher sentences for such crimes," the office said.

Robinson made her first court appearance on May 24 in Brooklyn, New York.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Denver Police Department, and the Glendale Police Department are investigating this case.