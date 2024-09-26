New York man dies after falling while hiking Wilson Peak in San Miguel County

SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, Colo. — A New York man died after he fell while hiking Wilson Peak in San Miguel County on Thursday.

The San Miguel County Sheriff's Office (SMCSO) said a search-and-rescue team responded to a report of an injured hiker Thursday morning.

The sheriff's office said a man who was hiking alone on the Rock of Ages trail was ascending when he fell 300 to 400 feet and suffered a head wound. When rescuers reached the man, they found that he had succumbed to his injuries, according to SMCSO.

The sheriff's office did not release the man's name, only identifying him as a 53-year-old man from Rochester, New York. In a social media post, the agency said he was an "experienced climber."

SMCSO said the mission took about four hours. The agency concluded its post by expressing condolences to the man's family.