New report shows slight increase in overall homelessness in Denver

DENVER — A new report released Monday shows a slight increase in overall homelessness in Denver but also reveals some positive trends, according to the 2025 Point-in-Time Count.

The HUD-required 2025 Point-in-Time survey puts the number of people who call Denver-area streets home or live in transitional housing at 10,774, a more than 7% increase from last year’s count of 9,997, according to the Metro Denver Homeless Initiative (MDHI).

However, key findings in the report show more people are sheltered, fewer are newly homeless, and veteran homelessness has dropped 30% in four years.

The number of people in emergency shelters and transitional housing increased this year, going from 7,058 in 2024 to 8,625 in 2025.

In contrast, the number of people sleeping on the streets, in cars, or other places decreased, which the report suggests is due to expanded shelter capacity and cold-weather shelter initiatives.

This year marked the first winter season in which no cold-weather deaths occurred among those sleeping outdoors in the Denver area this past winter due to what MDHI Executive Director Jason Johnson said was increased shelter capacity.

"Access to safe shelter is not just about comfort – it's about survival and creating pathways to permanent housing. We simply cannot help people rebuild their lives if they don't survive the night," said Johnson in a statement. "These results clearly show that when we open resources for people experiencing homelessness, they use them."

The report states that the region also saw a notable decrease in the number of people experiencing homelessness for the first time, from 3,535 in 2024 to 2,992 in 2025, which may mean prevention efforts are making an impact, according to MDHI.

The MDHI survey concludes that while the total number of people experiencing homelessness in the Denver area increased, the rate of increase has slowed significantly compared to previous years.

But the numbers are not all that good in other segments of the homeless population. Johnson stated that over 52,000 Coloradans required housing assistance last year, underscoring the need for further investment in solutions.

In a Denver7 report from last month, we shared the disheartening data from the Department of Housing Stability (HOST) showing the overall number of families experiencing homelessness has increased by 150% in Denver since 2022.



Watch Denver7's Veronica Acosta's May 2025 report in the video player below:

Denver sees 150 percent increase in families experiencing homelessness since 2022

"Every dollar we invest in coordinated housing approaches saves taxpayers more than two dollars in reduced hospital visits, emergency responses, and police interactions," said Johnson in a statement. "We've proven homelessness is solvable—we need to continue investing in what works to efficiently help more people find stable housing."

MDHI calls the Point-in-Time survey a snapshot of a single night — not the complete picture. The survey was conducted on the night of January 27 through the morning of January 28, 2025.