New report shows CU system generates $12.2 billion in economic impact across state

A new economic study reveals the University of Colorado system generated $12.2 billion in economic impact across the state last year. This is an increase of more than half a billion dollars from 2024.

The report says most of that impact about $7.1 billion dollars, is right in the Denver metro area.

Campus by campus, CU Anschutz led the system with $5.7 billion in economic impact. That means it generated the most for nearby businesses.

CU Boulder followed with $5 billion, while CU Denver and UCCS contributed $667 million and $567 million.

Vibe Coffee & Wine is one of the businesses near CU Denver and staff say students play a major role in keeping their business steady.

“I think students play a significant role for small businesses. I think there's also for this generation that's coming up, they're a lot more focused on the quality, and they're willing to pay more for something that is created with care,” said Liza Giles, Vibe Coffee & Wine, brand operations.

Staff say student foot traffic drops during spring, winter, and summer breaks though, tourists make up for that loss, especially during the summer months.

