New pickleball facility opens in Douglas County on Saturday

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — There is a new outdoor recreation area opening in Douglas County on Saturday.

South Suburban partnered with the Highlands Ranch Metro District to build the Southpark Pickleball Complex on the corner of South Broadway and East County Line Road. The facility features 19 outdoor courts, two shade structures with picnic tables, parking lots and restrooms. The courts are also equipped with push-button lighting that can be used year-round from sunset through 10 p.m.

Opening this space provides a solution to the community that sometimes have to fight for a spot to play.

“Most of the community is having to share courts with tennis facilities, and so we're able to alleviate some of that conflict happening, and then really just give them more opportunities to play,” Nicole Stehlik with South Suburban Parks and Rec told Denver7.

The courts were originally to open to the public earlier this month but it was delayed due to weather.

South Suburban is hosting a grand opening event on Saturday, January 31 from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. The public is invited to enjoy food, giveaways and open play.

The South Park Pickleball Complex will be open every day from 6 a.m. through 10 p.m. Availability could be weather dependent. The location will be locked if snow/ice is on the courts.

The courts are available for drop-in play only until March 1, 2026. Court rentals will open on March 1, 2026, and programming will start in May. South Suburban plans to offer different leagues, camps and clinics.

You can find more information about reservations on South Suburban Parks and Rec website.