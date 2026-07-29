New motorcycle endorsement rule in Colorado targets safety as e-bike, dirt bike crashes rise

DENVER — A new Colorado law taking effect next month will require minors to have written permission from a parent or guardian before obtaining a motorcycle endorsement.

The law, which takes effect on Aug. 12, comes amid a growing trend of electric motorcycles and dirt bikes on Colorado roads, leading to an increase in crashes, according to a Colorado State Patrol news release Wednesday.

Existing Colorado law requires E-motorcycle riders to be at least 16 years old and have a valid driver’s license with a motorcycle endorsement.

Riders must also have valid registration, proof of insurance, and minors are required to wear a helmet.

But come Aug. 12, those under 18 seeking a motorcycle endorsement will need to bring an additional piece of paper to the DMV: written parental or guardian consent.

Previously, a minor just needed consent from anyone over the age of 21.

The new law stems from House Bill 26-1079, which passed the Colorado Legislature unanimously in April and aims to improve safety and decrease the number of traumatic incidents.