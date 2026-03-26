New fire burning in southern Colorado; no evacuations planned, officials say

A new fire is burning in southern Colorado on Wednesday; officials say no evacuations are currently planned.

The fire, now dubbed the Turkey Fire, was reported around 2:22 p.m. near County Road 122 and Ridge Road, according to the Huerfano County Sheriff's Department. The fire is burning more than 600 acres about 10 miles northeast of Walsenburg and east of I-25, according to official data. The sheriff's office said the fire was 80% contained as of around 8:50 p.m. Wednesday.

"If you see smoke out east, please be mindful of calling 911 as we are aware of this, however do call if you feel what you are seeing has not been reported," the sheriff's department post said. "Please avoid the area so fire fighters may do thier job."

Huerfano County Fire Department, La Veta Fire Department, Gardner Fire Department, Rye Fire Department and Spanish Peaks Fire Department are working to fight the fire alongside Steel City and Shadow Mountain hot shots, according to Huerfano County Sheriff's Department posts. Colorado Department of Homeland Security & Emergency Management is also responding, the 8:50 p.m. post from the sheriff's office said.