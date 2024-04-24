New fees coming to Brainard Lake Recreation Area this winter

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — After years of no winter fees, visitors will likely have to pay $10 per vehicle to go to Brainard Lake Recreation Area this upcoming winter.

This, among other new updates, was announced on Tuesday as the result of a new partnership between Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests & Pawnee National Grassland and Vista Recreation.

Vista Recreation partners with recreation-focused public agencies under long-term concession agreements, which includes campgrounds, day use facilities, marinas and stores. It will use a portion of the fees collected to "invest in improving facilities, amenities and operations at the sites they operate. Vista’s proposed actions for their five-year permit aligns with the Forest vision for the future to provide additional services and diversify recreational opportunities," according to a press release from the national forest.

Stephanie Butzer/Denver7

Previously, people could visit Brainard Lake Recreation Area in the winter operating season without a fee to go snowshoeing or cross country skiing. The $10 fees will "ensure parking areas are properly plowed and facilities are maintained," according to the press release.

The recreation area offers beautiful trails and views of a glacier-carved valley, subalpine forest and the Continental Divide peaks.

Vista Recreation will manage 90 sites across the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests and Pawnee National Grassland, which includes 59 campgrounds and 31 day-use sites.

Other changes include:



Vista Recreation will help better manage popular sites year-round, and will add online reservation systems to campgrounds in Grand County

Vista Recreation will update fee systems at high-use recreation areas, including Crow Valley and Brainard Lake

Online reservation systems will be implemented at Idlewild, Midland and St. Louis Creek campgrounds

Fee programs will be implemented at several popular day-use areas, including Dowdy Lake Picnic and Boating Site, West Lake Picnic Site

New trailhead shuttles, glamping yurts and paddleboard rentals

Some of these changes will begin this summer.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said the Vista Recreation will honor interagency senior and access passes for day-use sites.

