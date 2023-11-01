Watch Now
New exhibit highlights Leadville's mining history

Mines are an important part of Colorado history. Now, a special exhibit features a collection of artifacts to highlight the past of Leadville.
LEADVILLE, Colo. — Mines are an important part of Colorado history. Now, a special exhibit features a collection of artifacts to highlight the past of Leadville.

Photojournalist Scott Blessing shares a look inside the National Mining hall of Fame and Museum's new exhibit, "Leadville's Thirst For Gold." Check it out in the video below.

The museum is open seven days a week. For more information, click here.

