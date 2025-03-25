New DNA testing in 1994 Boulder murder supports innocence claim, defense attorney says

New DNA testing supports a Boulder man’s claim that he was wrongfully convicted of a 1994 murder and contradicts earlier testing done by now-discredited Colorado Bureau of Investigation scientist Yvonne “Missy” Woods, his attorney said Monday.

Michael Clark, 49, was convicted in a 2012 jury trial of first-degree murder in the 1994 cold-case killing of Boulder city employee Marty Grisham, 48, who was shot to death at his home on the evening of Nov. 1, 1994.

New DNA testing in cold case supports imprisoned man's innocent, lawyer says

Clark has consistently maintained his innocence in the murder — despite DNA testing done by Woods that she said connected him to the crime scene. New testing by an independent lab now shows that Woods’ testing was flawed, Clark’s attorney, Adam Frank, said Monday.

The new testing took place after the CBI discovered that Woods, a top scientist at the agency for decades, mishandled DNA testing in more than 1,000 cases, sometimes cutting corners or skipping protocols meant to ensure accurate results. She was charged in January with 102 felonies; the criminal case is still pending.

Her misconduct shook Colorado’s justice system and is expected to cost millions of dollars to rectify. Clark was the first to claim he was wrongfully convicted due in part to her unethical work.

