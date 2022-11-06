DENVER — New details were revealed in a search warrant in connection with the investigation of a suspected Denver serial rideshare rapist.

John Pastor-Mendoza, 41, was arrested Aug. 19 and is facing 41 felony charges, including kidnapping, sexually assaulting, and attempting to sexually assault several women, according to the Denver District Attorney's Office.

Pastor-Mendoza, who prosecutors said responded as a rideshare driver to pick up the women, is accused of sexually assaulting, or attempting to sexually assault, at least 10 women over the past four years.

New details in suspected Denver serial rideshare rapist case emerge in search warrant

The search warrant obtained by Denver7 Friday reveals women were drugged before being sexually assaulted. Controlled substances allegedly found in the suspect’s home include tranquilizers, amphetamines, muscle relaxers, hallucinogenic drugs and marijuana concentrate.

All the victims describe ordering a rideshare home blacking out and waking up to being assaulted. Many reported their cell phones, wallets and underwear were missing after the assault. Several of those items, including 22 cell phones, were found in his apartment on Leetsdale Drive, according to the documents.

There was evidence the assaults were violent. The victims reported bruises, abrasions, pain and in some cases, signs of strangulation. One victim said the suspect looked at her as if she was prey and not a person.

Some victims reported waking up alone in a room with no furniture and all of the doors locked. They allege Pastor-Mendoza would blame them for being too drunk and claimed they were at his home because he didn't know where to take them during the ride.

When police searched Pastor-Mendoza's phone, they allege they found a photo of one victim passed out in the backseat of the suspect’s vehicle.

Many of the women were picked up from bars in Denver’s LoDo neighborhood before they were attacked, but the last three assaults all happened after women left Tracks Denver at 3500 Walnut Street.

On Aug. 18, Tracks manager Mario Najera said Pastor-Mendoza, a regular at the establishment, was observed walking into the club with another man they'd seen him there with before. Tracks staff sent photos and videos of the suspect to Denver police. He was arrested the next day.

Police believe Pastor-Mendoza may have more victims and are asking people who think they might have been one to call 720-913-2000.

