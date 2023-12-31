New Denver nightclub Riot House celebrating grand opening on NYE

DENVER — A brand new business in Denver will be celebrating its grand opening on New Year's Eve.

Riot House, a 16,000-square-foot nightclub is located on Market Street in the Lower Downtown district.

Denver7 got a close look at their preparations ahead of the big night and how they're working to ensure a fun and safe night of celebrations.

Lissa Druss, a spokesperson for Riot Hospitality Group, a national premier hospitality management company, said choosing the location was easy for them, it's right next door to another one of their businesses, Dierks Bentley Whiskey Row.

"When we started looking and investing here in Denver, LoDo was just an immediate attraction for us," said Druss, who noted that they opened Dierks Bentley Whiskey Row in 2021.

"We wanted to really invest in a unique area that we felt we can make a huge impact, a positive impact," she added.

Druss said it's important for them to connect with their neighborhoods to help improve safety, especially in an area like LoDo that has experienced crime in the past.

"We're concerned about lighting; we're concerned about safety for our customers, for our residents, for those that are visiting here," she said. "Safety and security is our number one priority. And if we can be a part of that, and improving LoDo, we're very happy about that."

Druss said they've created a partnership with the city of Denver and the Denver Police Department to see how they can improve safety in the area, using what positive things they've experienced in other cities.

"That's how much we believe in LoDo," said Druss. "We've really great strong support from the mayor's office from the council, from DPD. So everyone's working together. Everyone wants to clean this up and make it LoDo really beautiful."

Riot House will open its doors at 8 p.m. on New Year's Eve.