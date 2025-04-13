New Colorado law limits where liquor will be sold. What you need to know

DENVER — Another change to Colorado's liquor laws came as Gov. Jared Polis signed Senate Bill 25-033 into law, which prohibits the state from issuing a liquor license to grocery stores with pharmacies.

This will not impact current grocery stores that sell spirits, but it will prevent future stores from selling hard liquor.

Josh Robinson, owner of Argonaut Wine and Liquor, has seen firsthand how state laws impact local businesses like his own. Following the passage of Proposition 125, Robinson explained how business had been tough.

"We've lost about 40% of our revenue and about 50% of our wine sales, and it's been a struggle. We've been trying to find ways to diversify and compete, but it's been a challenge," Robinson said.

He believes this new law will ensure a level playing field in Colorado.

"This is what independent craft brewers and distillers need. This is what independent grain growers need to be able to create a marketplace for Colorado, where we continue to be a leader in craft, distilling, craft brewing, and that innovation, that local product that makes Colorado so special," Robinson explained.

Ray Rivera, executive director of Coloradans for Consumer Choice, explained that this new law impacts consumers' access and convenience and instead re-implements an outdated, old-fashioned system.

"The signing of this law sends us backward," explained Rivera. "We already had consumer choice and convenience, and now Coloradans are being stuck back in an outdated system while the rest of the country enjoys consumer choice and convenience. We should be putting the consumers first, especially as the price of goods is skyrocketing."

Rivera said this would further frustrate customers and block the future expansion of liquor sales as the number of licenses is frozen.

"I think we owe it to Colorado consumers to give them what they want, and that is the ability to shop at any size store they want and to get beer, wine, and spirits at any location they want. And by signing this law, we're rolling back the system and limiting their choice," Rivera explained.

When asked about consumer convenience, Robinson said this new law would help the local economy by keeping independent craft stores like his open.

"I see it the opposite way. I think this moves Colorado forward. It preserves consumer choice by making sure there's an independent marketplace where all these accounts can compete," explained Robinson.

After signing Senate Bill 33 into law, Gov. Polis sent a letter expressing his concerns about the legislation. Specifically, he said, "I believe the legislation could take Colorado in the wrong direction, and I would have preferred an approach that did not eliminate an entire liquor license type going forward or limit consumer choice and market access."