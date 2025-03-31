New Colorado law leads to significant increase in distracted driving citations

DENVER — Colorado’s new law cracking down on distracted driving has led to a significant increase in citations, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

CDOT said 94 distracted driving tickets have been issued since the start of the new law, which went into effect on January 1, 2025.

Those 94 citations mark a 135% rise in distracted driving citations compared to last year, CDOT said.

CDOT

“Distracted driving causes far too many crashes and fatalities on our roads. The message is simple - always drive distraction-free,” Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol, said in a statement.

The new law prohibits using mobile devices while driving unless it’s hands-free.

CDOT claims in a recent study that the new law has resulted in a 3.3% reduction in cellphone use while driving and is estimated to have prevented 88 crashes and 49 injuries.

As Distracted Driving Awareness Month begins Tuesday, CDOT is urging every Coloradan to keep their eyes on the road and their hands on the wheel.