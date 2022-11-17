Neighbors help neighbors in Aurora through Snow Busters program

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora is seeking volunteers to help clear snow for their neighbors in need through the city's snow shoveling program.

Called Snow Busters, the program welcomes residents to volunteer to clear snow from the sidewalks of their neighbors who are unable to do it on their own. The two residents are paired up through the beginning of the fall into the spring.

Snow Buster volunteers must shovel the sidewalk in front of the home within 24 hours of snowfall if more than 2 inches accumulated. The Lowes at 1701 Havana St. and Home Depot at 3475 N. Salida Court sponsor the program and have provided snow shovels for free for the volunteers, the city said.

Volunteers must be at least 14 years old and pass a background check. All 14-year-olds and 15-year-olds must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Anybody who needs a hand can qualify if they cannot shovel the snow themselves due to age, disability or other conditions, or if they have limited financial resources. They must be an Aurora resident.

To apply, click "Download Assistance Application" on the Snow Busters page here.

Anybody with questions about the program can call 303-739-7280.