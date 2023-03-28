Nebraska troopers locate missing Utah teen during traffic stop on I-80

DEUEL COUNTY, Neb. — Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) troopers located a missing Utah teen Sunday during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 in Deuel County.

According to NSP, around 3:05 p.m., a trooper conducted a traffic stop on a Honda Accord that was heading eastbound after watching the vehicle drive on the shoulder of the interstate at mile marker 80 near Chappell.

During the stop, the trooper learned that one of the passengers, a 16-year-old girl, had been reported missing out of Bountiful, Utah.

The driver, identified as 29-year-old Vicson Duarte Lendos, was arrested for child abuse - no injury and booked into the Cheyenne County Jail, according to NSP.

The teen girl was placed in protective custody, NSP said.

The investigation is ongoing with assistance from the Bountiful Police Department, according to NSP.