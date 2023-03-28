Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Nebraska troopers locate missing Utah teen during traffic stop on I-80

The 29-year-old driver was arrested for child abuse - no injury, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.
police
(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted at 10:52 PM, Mar 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-28 00:52:03-04

DEUEL COUNTY, Neb. — Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) troopers located a missing Utah teen Sunday during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 in Deuel County.

According to NSP, around 3:05 p.m., a trooper conducted a traffic stop on a Honda Accord that was heading eastbound after watching the vehicle drive on the shoulder of the interstate at mile marker 80 near Chappell.

During the stop, the trooper learned that one of the passengers, a 16-year-old girl, had been reported missing out of Bountiful, Utah.

The driver, identified as 29-year-old Vicson Duarte Lendos, was arrested for child abuse - no injury and booked into the Cheyenne County Jail, according to NSP.

The teen girl was placed in protective custody, NSP said.

The investigation is ongoing with assistance from the Bountiful Police Department, according to NSP.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
meet the candidates.png

Politics

Get to know the 17 people who are vying to be Denver’s next mayor. Click here