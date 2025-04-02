Nebraska man sentenced to 15 years to life in prison for sexual assault of Weld County juvenile

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A Nebraska man was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison for the sexual assault of a Weld County juvenile, the sheriff's office announced.

The Weld County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) said it received a report of an alleged sexual assault involving Micah Rojas, 23, and a juvenile in October 2023.

Weld County detectives connected the details to a previously reported case in Nebraska. At the time of the Colorado investigation, Rojas was in custody in Nebraska.

The sheriff's office said investigators traveled to Nebraska and interviewed Rojas, who "admitted to the sex acts he was accused of."

Rojas was found guilty by a Nebraska jury in April 2024 and sentenced to 10 to 15 years in prison. He was then tried for the Weld County case and convicted of two counts of sexual assault on a child - pattern of abuse.

According to the sheriff's office, Rojas was sentenced on March 28 to 15 years to life in prison for each count. WCSO said the Colorado sentence will be served consecutive to his Nebraska sentence.

In a statement, the sheriff's office said, "We applaud the effort and commitment our detectives have shown in this case. We appreciate their ongoing dedication to ensuring Weld County remains a safe place."