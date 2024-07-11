Watch Now
Nearly complete stegosaurus fossil from Colorado will be auctioned in New York

The nearly complete fossilized remains of a 161-million-year-old stegosaurus discovered in Colorado in 2022 will be auctioned by Sotheby’s in New York next week.
Sotheby's Stegosaurus Dinosaur
Posted at 1:20 PM, Jul 11, 2024

Sotheby's officials have named the dinosaur Apex.

Stegosaurus fossil found in Colorado will be auctioned in New York

They say it stands 11 feet tall and measures 27 feet nose to tail.

Apex was discovered in May 2022 on private land near the town of Dinosaur, Colorado.

The excavation was completed in October 2023, Sotheby’s said.

Sotheby's Stegosaurus Dinosaur
Part of a stegosaurus skeleton is displayed at Sotheby's New York in New York, Wednesday, July 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)

Experts believe stegosauruses used their fearsome tail spikes to fight, but this specimen shows no signs of combat.

The fossil does show evidence of arthritis, suggesting that Apex lived to an advanced age.

