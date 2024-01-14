Watch Now
Nearly a dozen vehicles caught in snow slide on Berthoud Pass

Posted at 2:16 PM, Jan 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-14 16:52:11-05

DENVER — Ten vehicles got caught in what the Colorado Department of Transportation called a bank slide on Berthoud Pass Sunday. There were no injuries.

The slide occurred around 11:20 a.m. Crews were able to remove all the vehicles about an hour later.

CDOT closed US 40 after the slide and cautioned travelers to expect enforcement of slower speeds and safety closures throughout the day.

A massive winter storm dumped upwards of three feet of snow in parts of Colorado’s Central Mountains over the past couple of days.

The new snowfall and strong winds have increased the chances of dangerous avalanches, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC).

"Avalanche conditions will be more dangerous than we’ve experienced in weeks," CAIC reported. "Adjust your weekend plans accordingly and check the forecast frequently for changing conditions."

US 40 remains closed as work to clear the slide continues, according to the Grand County Sheriff's Office.

