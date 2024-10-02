Near record-breaking October temperatures in Colorado

BOULDER, Colo. — Near record-breaking heat has made for an unusual start to the fall season in Colorado.

"It's still going to feel like summer here for another couple of weeks. Tomatoes are producing like crazy, and people are coming out and getting pumpkins. We'll get there," said Michael Munson of Munson Farms.

He said these hot, dry, summer-like fall seasons are becoming more common.

"We're seeing this over the last decade or so where we are actually able to grow a lot more fall crops if we had the water. It's a little disheartening." said Munson.

Those dry conditions also contribute to the wildfire risk. According to the most recent map posted by the National Interagency Fire Center on Tuesday, most of Colorado is at moderate risk for wildfires.

USDA Forest Service Geospatial Technology and Applications Center

"Hopefully, we've had moisture enough to have the fuels grow, but we don't want them to grow too much to where they become the issue," said Paul Ostroy, the fire management officer for Mountain View Fire Rescue. "The dream fall forecast would be nice, green, lush grass with trees that seem healthy with continuous humidity and moisture in the area."

Fire experts hope communities do their part to mitigate homes and be mindful of fire weather warnings while the weather continues to be hot and dry.