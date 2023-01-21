DENVER – Attendance at this year’s National Western Stock Show is already higher than last year’s total attendance, according to organizers.

Over 600,000 people have attended the show as of Friday night.

With two days to go, organizers hope to reach a pre-pandemic attendance level.

In 2020, the last show before the pandemic, total attendance was 707,000.

There was no show held in 2021 due to COVID-19.

The show returned in 2022 with a significant drop in attendance.

Last year’s total attendance was 586,000, a 17% drop from the last show in 2020.

National Western Stock Show wraps up this weekend

“Last year was a different year. We had mask restrictions. We had some other weird things in place,” said John Ellis, senior vice president for strategic partnerships for the National Western Stock Show. “This year does feel different.”

For the last two weeks, hundreds of livestock exhibitors from 48 states have gathered to showcase their animals and compete for prizes, including scholarships.

At just 19 years old, Emi Ramirez is doing something no one in her family has ever done before.

Emi is a first-generation rancher in Steamboat Springs.

“It’s really cool because my parents had horses and stuff, but they never experienced sheep or cattle,” said Ramirez.

Ramirez arrived at the show a few days ago with her steer, Bubba, and has already learned a lot from other exhibitors.

“It’s also cool to see how much hard work that they’re putting into their animals too and how much they want to be here as well,” said Ramirez.

Organizers say the educational experience the show offers is not just limited to the exhibitors, many of whom are very young.

The show also provides an opportunity for people who live in urban environments to experience something many never have.

“I think most people who live in Denver probably are not living every day a Western lifestyle, ranching lifestyle,” said Ellis. “As we've seen Denver grow and Colorado grow, I think we're starting to see more and more new people that are being exposed to a Western lifestyle that really enjoy what we do, want to ‘cowboy up’ for the day and put on their boots and jeans and come out here.”

In addition to the livestock exhibitors, attendees can visit hundreds of vendors selling Western-related merchandise.

“You can get your hats and your boots and your belt buckles and all those things,” said Ellis. “But we also have home goods and everything else that you would find at a very large western lifestyle trade show.”

While the show provides fun and excitement, organizers say the main mission is education, teaching people about the western roots of Colorado and ensuring future generations of farmers and ranchers can thrive.

The show also provides over 100 scholarships to young people studying agriculture and rural medicine.

“It's something we're very proud about. The scholarship trust is incredibly important to us and it's a big part of what we do,” said Ellis.

According to the show’s website, nearly $7 million in scholarships have been awarded since 1983.

The 117th National Western Show will wrap up at 6 p.m. on Sunday.

For ticket information and a schedule of events, visit https://nationalwestern.com/