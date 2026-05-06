National Small Business Week: Small biz consultant shares practical tips for starting, sustaining a company

DENVER — It is National Small Business Week, a time to acknowledge the critical contributions of America’s entrepreneurs.

According to USA Facts, in 2025, there were 36 million small businesses in the US, accounting for 99% of all businesses.

There are challenges to starting and maintaining a small business, including inflation, supply chain disruptions and access to capital.

Despite the struggles, the number of new businesses in Colorado increased 12.3% in the first quarter of 2026 compared to a year ago. According to the Secretary of State's Office, 54,620 filed to incorporate in Colorado in the first quarter of this year.

Frank Robinson, a small business consultant with JPMorganChase in Denver, says the key to success is strategy.

“They definitely want to have a business plan that will be the roadmap to starting their business. Another thing they want to do is understand their product and who their target market is, understand the pricing, and make sure that they don't make the mistake of pricing their product too low or too high,” Robinson said. “Finally, they want to get some help. There's a ton of resources out there to help start your business.”

Denver7 Frank Robinson, a small business consultant with JPMorganChase

Robinson works with the Coaching for Impact Program at JPMorganChase in Colorado.

They have free one-on-one coaching and workshops on cash flow and digital marketing.

Digital marketing has become more important as consumers increasingly use social media to help make decisions.

“One thing you can do is streamline all your marketing and all your advertising using technology, and I think a lot of small business owners are afraid to dip their toe into that type of marketing, but really, it could be very useful,” Robinson said.

Robinson says they are having a Digital Marketing and AI workshop on May 28 at their Iliff and Chambers branch.