National Donut Day honors the 'donut lassies' who served WWI troops on the front lines

DENVER — Friday, June 5 is National Donut Day! The holiday was first established by the Salvation Army in 1938 in Chicago. The holiday and the Salvation Army were later recognized by President Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1954.

The holiday isn’t just about sweet treats though, it celebrates a piece of women’s history.



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National Donut Day honors 'donut lassies' who served WWI troops

The “donut lassies” were female Salvation Army volunteers who went to the front lines of World War I to support the soldiers. The lassies made thousands of donuts a day for the troops, often using empty wine bottles for rolling pins and helmets for frying.

The Salvation Army

The lassies quickly become a symbol of hope, comfort and a piece of home for the troops on the battlefield.

"The lasses were the only ones allowed onto the front line. While the soldiers were fighting the battle of their lives to survive and to fight for freedom, the lasses were bringing them comfort from home, bringing something that helped them endure the challenges and the hardships of the battlefront," Major Nesan Kistan from the Salvation Army said.

The Salvation Army

According to the Salvation Army, these women are often credited for popularizing the donut in the United States when the troops returned home from war. Today, the donut serves as a symbol of the comfort the Salvation Army provides to those in need.

The Salvation Army

On Friday June 3, you can stop by any Denver metro LaMar’s location for a FREE glazed donut. Throughout the day, Salvation Army officers and volunteers will deliver donuts to first responders, frontline workers and veterans across our community.