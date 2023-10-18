National Arab Orchestra to perform first-ever Colorado concert at the Parker Arts Culture and Events Center

PARKER, Colo. — Music can bring people from all walks of life together. That’s the message and mission of an ensemble performing in Colorado for the first time.

The National Arab Orchestra will perform the concert “Echoes of Zaman” at the Parker Arts Culture and Events Center on Oct. 27.

Parker resident Anoud Banihani founded the company Mohra Events to bring cultural events like this to the Denver metro area.

“We never saw this here in Colorado and we thought it’s about time to bring that culture here, and to introduce people to Middle Eastern music and the instruments and singers,” Banihani said.

The National Arab Orchestra was founded in Michigan in 2009. It features a diverse group of musicians playing traditional instruments like the oud and ney alongside modern instruments. The title of the concert, "Echoes of Zaman," reflects the long history of Arabic music. Zaman means “the past.”

Organizer Basil Badawiyeh said the National Arab Orchestra focuses on education and bridging cultures.

“We'd love the opportunity to bring much more culture into our community and get folks interacting with each other, because that removes a lot of misunderstandings and misconceptions,”

You can purchase tickets for the concert on the PACE center website. Doors open at 6 p.m. on Oct. 27. The concert begins at 7 p.m.