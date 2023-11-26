"My heart is heavy right now": Aurora food truck owner's business stolen and vandalized

AURORA — A local business owner is working to pick up the pieces after thieves stole and vandalized her food trailer this past week.

Felicia Walton said she had always wanted to open up her very own food business.

"I've always loved to cook and entertain," she said. "My late son, he was murdered two years ago. And his dream was to buy me a food trailer. But I, fortunately was able to get one on my own. But this has always been a dream of mine."

Walton opened up Phatty Boom, a year and a half ago, which is named after her childhood nickname and offers a variety of options, "We do chicken and waffles, cheeseburgers. We do chili cheese dogs. We do cheesy fries topped with steak. We also do our famous steak and cheese sandwiches," she said.

But this past week, Walton made a shocking discovery, on Wednesday before Thanksgiving.

She discovered that her food trailer had been stolen from her neighborhood where she usually parks it.

Denver7

"When I realized someone had stolen my food trailer, I was devastated," said Walton. "I just couldn't understand how somebody could do something like that."

Two days later, the Aurora Police Department was able to locate the trailer, which had visible exterior damage to it's design. The generator was also stolen.

Walton said the design, which shows her in a cartoon version, dressed up as a superhero, was designed by her niece.

"She drew everything on a piece of paper and I handed it to the graphic art guy. Nobody has this anywhere — this is a one of a kind and now it's destroyed," Walton said.

Despite everything, Walton said she is now focusing on repairing the damages and moving forward.

"I am so grateful to the Aurora Police Department for recovering my trailer. I'm grateful for all the support I've received from people on social media, family and friends, people that have been reaching out to me, just giving me their prayers," she added.

Walton is still assessing all of the damages but said it'll cost her at least a few thousand to replace the graphic design and generator.

She has launched a GoFundMe Fundraiser to help with repairs.

