Music, Motherhood, Magic: Meet Amanda Hawkins, the voice behind Colorado Avalanche's National Anthem

DENVER — Another Stanley Cup chase is within reach as the regular season clock winds down, and Avs Faithful gets ready for playoffs.

Whether you're a longtime season ticket holder or a first-time game-goer, chances are you have heard the voice of Amanda Hawkins as she performs the National Anthem.

▶️ Meet Amanda Hawkins, the voice of the Avs' National Anthem

Meet Amanda Hawkins, the voice of the Av's National Anthem

A Colorado native, Hawkins feels the weight and joy of opening each home game. She stepped into the role after longtime singer Jake Schroeder took his final bow in 2022 and carries the honor with great pride.

"In 2022, they went to the playoffs, and my phone rang while I was at my niece's wedding, and they asked me to come sing at the playoffs," Hawkins said. "Said that Jake was out of the country at the moment, and I was kind of shocked that they called me, and I figured I'd just get one game. But yeah, a couple years later, I'm still here. It's wild. It's been a wild ride, that's for sure."

Maggy Wolanske

With 40 home games, it's safe to say that Ball Arena has turned into Hawkins' home away from home. Even though she is seasoned in the role, the rush on the rink still hits each time.

"It's terrifying. Every single time, everybody's like, 'Do you get nervous?' Yes, I'm very nervous," Hawkins said. "Every time, my stomach drops when they put the carpet out, but I love the crowd participation; that's a Denver thing. They like to yell out 'the flag was still there,' and just feeling that back and forth energy is unmatched. It's very cool."

Maggy Wolanske

Just like the players she sings for, she has her own pre-game routine with warm tea, honey and a steamer to protect her voice from Colorado's dry climate. She also suits up before the game, proudly representing the colors of Avs Faithful, even coloring her hair burgundy red.

Call it superstition, but Hawkins is sticking with her red hair color. It's the same shade she had during the team's Stanley Cup victory, and she's not taking any chances.

"It was a good move. I'm excited to see if they win — it's going to be because of my hair," Hawkins said. "I'm just kidding. I love the changing color. I think it's festive for Avs season. I don't know if I'm going to keep it forever, but it's fun. It's fun for now."

Maggy Wolanske

Avs Faithful lives up to the name for Hawkins, who has noticed faithful fans during the games. She said fans have shown up in t-shirts with her face on them, along with others stopping her for pictures and sharing words of appreciation.

Away from Ball Arena, in her actual home, Hawkins' schedule is still packed, being a proud wife, mother to Sydney and Evie, and teaching music to aspiring singers.

During her interview with Denver7, Hawkins' work-life whirlwind came to life as she multitasked between getting her makeup done for a music video and getting her daughters ready for dance class.

Maggy Wolanske

"I've got hair and makeup. My husband's getting the kids, and then my mom and dad are helping take them to dance and it's just it's quite a production with everybody," Hawkins said.

Taped onto her home office wall is the Colorado Avalanche schedule, color-coded, which serves as a visual guide for juggling her daughters' schedules with game nights.

Now with a playoff push, it means more games ahead and a busier schedule to coordinate. Even though she is solo performing on the ice, Hawkins credits the support team she's built over the years to ensure game nights go smoothly.

Maggy Wolanske

"It's tough. I couldn't do it without support like at all. The support of my parents, our parents, our family, our friends, my neighbors, [who] offer to help, I have two little ones," said Hawkins. "So just juggling mom, wife, music teacher, and anthem singer is a lot during this season, but I am so grateful."

No matter what audience she is performing for, it is clear Hawkins' heart beats big with passion, having teams to cheer for both at home and on the ice.

Maggy Wolanske

"That is a goal of mine," said Hawkins. "I want to sing at the Stanley Cup Finals. I think that would be absolutely incredible. I've gotten to do a lot of awesome events that would take the cake for sure."