Murder charges filed against 16-year-old accused of fatally shooting woman in Adams County

BRIGHTON, Colo. — A 16-year-old has been charged with murder after he allegedly killed a young woman in Adams County about a week and a half ago.

Devin Padilla, 16, faces multiple charges in connection with the Jan. 28 shooting of 19-year-old Amia Radke along Sherrelwood Drive in Adams County, the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.

Padilla has been charged with first-degree murder (after deliberation), first-degree murder (extreme indifference), attempted first-degree murder (after deliberation), and attempted first-degree murder (extreme indifference).

The Adams County Sheriff's Office announced on Feb. 2 that it had arrested a suspect in connection with the fatal shooting, which happened along the 1900 block of Sherrelwood Drive. Deputies initially responded to a call about property damage, but once they arrived at the scene, learned a shooting had led to a car crash.

"A few apparent juveniles were in the street on Sherrelwood Drive as two females were driving past, shots were fired at the vehicle and the driver was struck and crashed the vehicle," Sgt. Adam Sherman said on Jan. 29. "Both females in the vehicle were taken to an area hospital for their injuries."

The driver, later identified as Radke, died at the hospital, Sherman said later that day.

Deputies said they believed that the suspect fled on foot from the scene.

After multiple interviews and an investigation of the scene, deputies were able to identify the suspect and arrested him.

Anybody who has video surveillance of the area between 8 p.m. on Jan. 27 and 3 a.m. on Jan. 28 is asked to contact Adams County Sheriff's Office's detective division using the tip line — 720-523-4847.

Padilla has a status conference scheduled in court for Feb. 26 at 8:30 a.m.