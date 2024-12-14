Multiple victims reported in Aurora shooting

AURORA, Colo. — Police in Aurora are responding to a shooting with multiple victims in the 10300 block of E. Evans Avenue, the department reported on social media Saturday morning.
The shooting was reported just before 10:30 a.m.
No other details were immediately available.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is learned.
