Multiple victims reported in Aurora shooting

Denver7
AURORA, Colo. — Police in Aurora are responding to a shooting with multiple victims in the 10300 block of E. Evans Avenue, the department reported on social media Saturday morning.

The shooting was reported just before 10:30 a.m.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is learned.

