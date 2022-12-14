1 dead, multiple people injured in Arvada apartment fire

ARVADA, Colo. — One person died and multiple people were injured following an apartment fire in Arvada early Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out around 12:18 a.m. at the Village West Apartments, which is located just east of the intersection of W. 58 Avenue and Ward Street, according Deanna Harrington, spokeswoman with the Arvada Fire Department.



When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found heavy fire and smoke. Firefighters were able to rescue people from balconies and fully evacuate the building, Harrington said. Multiple people were transported to local hospitals, the fire department said.

The department spokesperson confirmed that one person died. Several pets also died, the spokesperson said.

The Arvada Police Department tweeted at 1:35 a.m. Wednesday that its officers had responded to the scene of the fire as well. One officer was treated for smoke inhalation as he or she helped with evacuation efforts, the department said.

By this time, firefighters had extinguished the fire.

One whole wing of the building was displaced, Harrington said. The Red Cross is assisting those impacted residents.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No other information was available. Denver7 is working to learn more.