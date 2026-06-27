Multiple fires near Colorado-Utah border prompt pre-evacuation orders, road closures in Mesa County

Fires near the Colorado-Utah border are prompting pre-evacuation orders, the Mesa County sheriff's office posted Saturday afternoon.

"There are multiple fires active on federal lands, with conditions that are prompting these orders," the post says.

Pre-evac orders were issued to all properties on BS Road west of 11 5/10 Road to the Utah border, according to the post, and deputies are notifying residents in person.

The sheriff has also ordered the closure of A 2/10 Road at DS Road and BS Road up to the Bureau of Land Management boundary, according to the post.

The Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit said around 1 p.m. Saturday it was responding to eight confirmed wildfires burning on BLM land in Colorado and Utah. The largest, the Jones Fire, was burning just a mile west of the Utah-Colorado border and had burned about 1,450 acres at that time. The Snyder Mesa fire, also about a mile west of the border, had grown to an estimated 100 acres Saturday around 4:30 p.m., according to the app Watch Duty.

This is a developing story that will be updated.