Semi driver crashes into 6 vehicles stopped in traffic for separate crash on EB I-70 near Georgetown, CSP says

One eastbound lane reopened around 3 p.m. for vehicles to get past the crash. The eastbound lanes fully reopened about 20 minutes later.
The Colorado State Patrol responded to a report of a semi on fire on I-70 eastbound near Georgetown on June 19, 2024. It then learned about a second crash in the traffic behind the semi fire.
Posted at 2:26 PM, Jun 19, 2024

GEORGETOWN, Colo. — Eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 near Georgetown closed Wednesday afternoon as emergency personnel worked to clear multiple crashes.

Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said its troopers responded to a report of a semi on fire in the eastbound lanes just before 12:45 p.m. Wednesday. The fire started in the brakes of the truck, CSP said.

Emergency crews shut down those lanes and worked to extinguish the fire, CSP said. At that time, traffic was stopped behind the crash.

A semi approaching the back of the traffic jam heading downhill was unable to stop before crashing with several stopped vehicles, CSP said. In total, six vehicles were involved in this second crash.

Three people were transported to a hospital with unknown injuries, CSP said. In addition, one person sought medical attention after leaving the crash scene.

An eastbound lane reopened around 3 p.m. for vehicles to get past the crash. The eastbound lanes fully reopened about 20 minutes later.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

