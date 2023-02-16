Watch Now
Multi-vehicle crash shuts down northbound I-25 south of Pueblo

NB I-25 multi-vehicle crash near Pueblo 2-15-23
Colorado State Patrol
NB I-25 multi-vehicle crash near Pueblo 2-15-23
Posted at 8:35 PM, Feb 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-15 22:35:10-05

Northbound Interstate 25 is closed south of Pueblo due to a multi-vehicle crash, according to Colorado State Patrol.

The Colorado Department of Transportation's COtrip.org shows the closure is at milepost 61 between the Huerfano and Lascar Road exits.

CSP says the road will be closed for several hours. It is unknown if anyone was injured in the crash.

A picture from CSP shows a damaged semi-truck and oranges scattered across the roadway.

Drivers are asked to be patient and cautious.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

