Multi-vehicle crash shuts down northbound I-25 south of Pueblo

Northbound Interstate 25 is closed south of Pueblo due to a multi-vehicle crash, according to Colorado State Patrol.

The Colorado Department of Transportation's COtrip.org shows the closure is at milepost 61 between the Huerfano and Lascar Road exits.

CSP says the road will be closed for several hours. It is unknown if anyone was injured in the crash.

A picture from CSP shows a damaged semi-truck and oranges scattered across the roadway.

February 16, 2023

Drivers are asked to be patient and cautious.

