Northbound I-25 at 58th Avenue back open after multi-vehicle crash

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Interstate 25 is back open after a multi-vehicle crash closed northbound I-25 between east 48th avenue and east 58th avenue early Saturday.

The crash happened around 3:42 a.m. according to the Colorado State Patrol.

"The preliminary investigation shows a 2020 Chevrolet Trax struck a 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander. The occupants of the Chevrolet Trax were outside of their vehicle when the Chevrolet Trax was struck by a 2020 Mercedes-Benz C43, CSP said in a press release.

A 30-year-old man who had been in the Trax was transported to the hospital where he died.

Another 20-year-old man from the Trax was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

"The driver of the Mercedes-Benz, a 27-year-old male, was transported to a local area hospital. The extent of injury is unknown at this time," CSP said in the press release.

The interstate reopened shortly before 8:30 a.m.