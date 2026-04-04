Northbound I-25 at 58th Avenue back open after multi-vehicle crash

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Interstate 25 is back open after a multi-vehicle crash closed northbound I-25 between east 48th avenue and east 58th avenue early Saturday.
The crash happened around 3:42 a.m. according to the Colorado State Patrol.
"The preliminary investigation shows a 2020 Chevrolet Trax struck a 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander. The occupants of the Chevrolet Trax were outside of their vehicle when the Chevrolet Trax was struck by a 2020 Mercedes-Benz C43, CSP said in a press release.
A 30-year-old man who had been in the Trax was transported to the hospital where he died.
Another 20-year-old man from the Trax was transported to the hospital in serious condition.
"The driver of the Mercedes-Benz, a 27-year-old male, was transported to a local area hospital. The extent of injury is unknown at this time," CSP said in the press release.
The interstate reopened shortly before 8:30 a.m.
**ROAD CLOSURE** (Denver, CO) Northbound I-25 at East 58th Ave is closed due to a multiple vehicle crash. Traffic is being diverted at East 58th Ave. It is unknown when the roadway will reopen. Choose alternate routes. Check https://t.co/E7d3MpLbVZ for updates. pic.twitter.com/1aum9DxFQo— Colorado State Patrol (@CSP_News) April 4, 2026
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