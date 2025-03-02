Multi-vehicle crash closes Hwy 40 near Winter Park

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. — A crash involving multiple vehicles near Winter Park Sunday morning has closed Highway 40 in the area.

There is no word on injuries or how many vehicles were involved.

A medical helicopter was used to transport patients.

According to the Grand County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred near the Winter Park Town Shops.

Eastbound traffic is diverted onto Winter Park Drive, and westbound Highway 40 traffic is reduced to one lane, with intermittent closures in place as the accident investigation continues.

There is no estimated time for full highway reopening.