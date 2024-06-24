Watch Now
Mudslide covers Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad tracks, interrupting service

Service for the Durango &amp; Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad was interrupted on June 22 after a slide covered the tracks and blocked train passage.
DURANGO, Colo. — A slide carrying a large amount of rock and debris has covered the tracks of the Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad, interrupting service between the two communities.

On Saturday, "significant weather events" created a rocky mudslide that went across the tracks around milepost 485.9, just north of Needleton, where campers often deboard to access the Chicago Basin area, according to the railroad's Facebook page and website.

Both Silverton trains were rerouted to Cascade Canyon on Saturday through at least Tuesday, the company said.

"Our maintenance of way crews are actively working to clear the slide and to restore the tracks," it added. "We look forward to restoring full Silverton service as soon as possible."

Guests who booked a train excursion on Tuesday will automatically be re-booked in the same seats for a modified trip to and from Cascade Canyon, the company said.

