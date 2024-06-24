Mudslide covers Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad tracks, interrupting service

DURANGO, Colo. — A slide carrying a large amount of rock and debris has covered the tracks of the Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad, interrupting service between the two communities.

On Saturday, "significant weather events" created a rocky mudslide that went across the tracks around milepost 485.9, just north of Needleton, where campers often deboard to access the Chicago Basin area, according to the railroad's Facebook page and website.

Jennifer Williams Durango Silverton Railroad

Both Silverton trains were rerouted to Cascade Canyon on Saturday through at least Tuesday, the company said.

"Our maintenance of way crews are actively working to clear the slide and to restore the tracks," it added. "We look forward to restoring full Silverton service as soon as possible."

Guests who booked a train excursion on Tuesday will automatically be re-booked in the same seats for a modified trip to and from Cascade Canyon, the company said.

