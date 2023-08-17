Mudslide closes I-70 through Glenwood Canyon

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. — A mudslide has prompted highway officials to close both directions of Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon Wednesday.

The interstate is closed from Glenwood Springs to Dotsero. There is no estimated time on when it will reopen.

The Colorado Department of Transportation said the closure is due to a mudslide on both directions.

Mudslides from the Grizzly Creek burn scar has forced the agency to close Glenwood Canyon on several occasions.

These closures may last a few minutes or several hours, depending on the incident. If the closure lasts longer than an hour, traffic will be diverted to the northern alternate route.

The northern alternate route includes at least a two-hour-long detour. Westbound traffic can exit at Silverthorne and travel north on Colorado 9 to U.S. 40, then west to Craig. From Craig, take Colorado 13 south to Rifle and back on I-70. Eastbound traffic will need to exit at Rifle and take the same route in the other direction.

Drivers planning to use I-70 or other high-country roads should bring supplies with them in case they need to spend extended time in the car, CDOT said. At the minimum, this can include water, snacks, flashlight, and a blanket.

Check on road conditions on CDOT's website here and sign up for traffic alerts here.